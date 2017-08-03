501.5
Man who had sex with stepdaughter’s corpse wants new trial

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 2:44 pm 08/03/2017 02:44pm
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man serving a life sentence for killing his stepdaughter and then having sex with her corpse is petitioning for a new trial.

Fifty-five-year-old Gregory Graf claims in his July 17 petition that his lawyer was ineffective during his 2015 trial.

He says he was high on drugs when he got into an argument with Jessica Padgett at his Allen Township home in November 2014. Graf says he blacked out and shot and killed Padgett in a fit of anger.

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli calls Graf’s petition “frivolous.”

Defense attorney Jack McMahon tells WFMZ-TV he has done “everything possible” for his client in the criminal case and divorce proceedings.

