Man tossed from wagon, trampled by horse at county fair dies

MEADVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A man has been thrown from a wagon and trampled by a horse at a Pennsylvania county fair and has died.

The Crawford County coroner’s office says 64-year-old Saegertown resident Charles Burns was injured in the accident Wednesday at the Crawford County Fairgrounds and was pronounced dead 15 minutes later at a hospital.

Coroner Scott Schell says Burns was in a wagon that was making a turn when he was ejected and landed underneath the horse. Schell says Burns died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

Burns’ death has been ruled an accident.

Officials say Burns owned the horses and had been chairman of the fair’s draft horse department for many years. A fair board member says events will continue as scheduled.

