501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Man running across US…

Man running across US for charity is struck by car in Ohio

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 10:02 am 08/03/2017 10:02am
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man who has been running across the United States to raise money for charity has been struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Ohio.

Fifty-three-year-old Nicholas Ashill was running on U.S. 40 in Somerford Township on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a pickup. He was flown to a Columbus hospital, where he’s in fair condition Thursday.

Ashill is a veteran marathoner and university professor in the United Arab Emirates. He began in Los Angeles on May 14 and hoped to reach New York City by early September, with a goal of raising $35,000 for pulmonary fibrosis.

Ashill’s run has been chronicled on a website that includes daily updates.

The state Highway Patrol says Ashill was likely hit by an older-model Chevrolet or GMC pickup.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Ocean City restaurants

Going to the beach? Here are a few restaurant recommendations.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?