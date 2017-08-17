501.5
Man is shot 2 days in a row and survives; gunman sought

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 12:02 pm 08/17/2017 12:02pm
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man who shot another man in the chest and was upset he didn’t die returned the next day and shot him in the head. The victim survived both attacks.

Robert Sheets, of Quarryville, is charged with two counts of attempted homicide. A warrant is out for his arrest.

According to an affidavit obtained by LNP (http://bit.ly/2wTr4qe ), the injured man went with the 29-year-old Sheets to a home late Monday. He says Sheets took him into the woods and shot him. The man says he awoke hours later and yelled for help. That’s when he says Sheets returned and shot him in the head.

He said he awoke again and walked away, disoriented. He was discovered in a cornfield Wednesday night and taken to a hospital.

Information from: LNP, http://lancasteronline.com

