Man identified after police find handcuffed body in river

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 8:14 am 08/08/2017 08:14am
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia man found dead and handcuffed in a river likely drowned after he ran away from authorities.

News outlets report the body of 43-year-old Howard Stiltner was found in the Kanawha River on Saturday. An autopsy confirmed his identity Monday, and preliminary evidence suggests he died from drowning.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Stiltner was arrested on an obstruction charge. He ran away as authorities walked him into the police department for booking Thursday.

Authorities say his identity was unknown at the time because he provided a fake name and date of birth.

