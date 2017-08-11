501.5
Man convicted of trafficking heroin in US in car batteries

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 4:11 pm 08/11/2017 04:11pm
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who says he was extorted by a Mexican drug cartel has been found guilty of transporting about $1 million in heroin from Atlanta to New York City.

Authorities say 45-year-old David Pacheco smuggled the heroin in a hollowed-out car battery as part of a scheme that sent him on nine trafficking missions. He was convicted in a Montgomery County court on Thursday.

He says he made the smuggling runs because a powerful drug cartel in Mexico threatened members of his family.

He was arrested in January 2016 with roughly 6 pounds (2.7 kilograms) of heroin worth about $1 million.

A lawyer for Pacheco says they plan to appeal the drug trafficking charges. Court records did not list a sentencing date.

Topics:
Latest News National News
