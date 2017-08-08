501.5
Man arrested in deaths of 2 children in South Carolina

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 8:28 am 08/08/2017 08:28am
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after two children were found dead in a South Carolina apartment.

North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor told news outlets officers were called to the apartment complex about 3 p.m. Monday when someone reported children were trapped inside an apartment with a man. Police said the caller had been attacked and locked out of the apartment.

Pryor said the suspect fled before officers found two children in the apartment who had been attacked. He did not say how the children died. Their names have not yet been released.

About five hours later, officers arrested 26-year-old Raashid Jaamal White and charged him with two counts of murder. It was not known whether White has an attorney.

