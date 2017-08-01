501.5
Liberty-Stars, Box

August 1, 2017
NEW YORK (81)

Charles 6-16 0-0 13, Hartley 6-9 3-3 17, Prince 3-10 1-1 7, Vaughn 4-6 0-0 8, Zellous 5-10 2-2 13, L.Allen 1-1 0-0 2, R.Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Raincock-Ekunwe 0-1 0-0 0, Rodgers 6-13 0-0 16, Stokes 0-2 0-0 0, Zahui B. 2-5 1-2 5. Totals 33-73 7-8 81.

SAN ANTONIO (93)

Alexander 9-13 1-1 19, Harrison 4-9 0-0 8, McBride 9-22 8-8 31, Montgomery 1-3 0-0 3, Plum 3-10 2-2 10, Colson 1-1 3-4 5, Hamby 3-6 2-2 9, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Jefferson 3-4 2-2 8, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0, de Souza 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 18-19 93.

New York 21 26 22 12—81
San Antonio 27 27 11 28—93

3-Point Goals_New York 8-19 (Rodgers 4-8, Hartley 2-4, Charles 1-2, Zellous 1-2, Zahui B. 0-1, Prince 0-2), San Antonio 9-20 (McBride 5-11, Plum 2-5, Hamby 1-1, Montgomery 1-2, Holmes 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 29 (Charles 8), San Antonio 32 (Harrison 8). Assists_New York 25 (Hartley 5), San Antonio 23 (Jefferson 5). Total Fouls_New York 15, San Antonio 9. Technicals_New York defensive three second, New York team. A_3,430 (18,418).

