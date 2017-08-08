501.5
Water trapped inside Ohio fair ride may have led to accident

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 11:43 am 08/08/2017 11:43am
A manufacturer’s explanation that corrosion caused an amusement ride to fall apart in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair gives some clues about what happened but not all the answers.

What’s still not known is why or when one of the Fire Ball ride’s support arms began rusting away and how it went unnoticed.

The ride’s Dutch manufacturer said Sunday that excessive corrosion within a support beam wore away its thickness over the years.

Corrosion experts say the company’s account points to water or wet debris being trapped within the hollow steel arm while it was being transported or stored during winter months.

State officials are continuing to investigate the accident that killed a high school student and injured seven other people at the fair July 26.

