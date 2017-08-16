501.5
Koala named Katherine from LA welcomed at Florida zoo

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 7:01 am 08/16/2017 07:01am
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida zoo is welcoming a female koala from the Los Angeles Zoo.

Palm Beach Zoo curator Nancy Nill said in a news report that Katherine the koala is part of the Species Survival Plan. She made her coast-to-coast journey on a commercial flight and will be quarantined for 30 days, which is mandatory for all incoming animals at the West Palm Beach zoo.

Nill says the quarantine will take place in an area that’s adjacent to the zoo’s Koala Forest habitat. Guests will be able to see Katherine during this time.

After the quarantine period, she’ll meet Oz, the zoo’s male koala who arrived in May 2010 from the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, South Carolina. Nill says zoo officials “can’t wait to see the relationship between these two develop.”

