Kansas couple gets probation after money laundering scheme

MEADE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas couple was sentenced to three years of probation for laundering millions of dollars in suspected drug money through their small-town bank.

The Hutchinson News reports 71-year-old George Enns and his 69-year-old wife, Agatha Enns, both of Meade, were sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to money laundering conspiracy. George Enns was ordered to pay a $1.5 million judgment.

The couple admitted about $7 million in cash and third-party checks was deposited at Plains State Bank in Plains from 2011 to August 2014. The two knew proceeds came from unlawful activity but didn’t know who wrote the third-party checks. George Enns brought the money back to the U.S. after trips to Mexico.

The funds were transferred out of state to purchase genetically modified corn seed that was taken into Mexico. George Enns told authorities the U.S. currency was to be used to buy seeds for his seed business in Mexico.

