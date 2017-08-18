Judge weighs removing death penalty for mass killer

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California judge is expected to rule Friday whether a convicted mass killer should be spared the death penalty because of a long-running scandal over authorities’ use of jailhouse informants.

Judge Thomas M. Goethals will decide whether 47-year-old Scott Dekraai should remain eligible for the death penalty or sentenced to life without parole for killing eight people in a 2011 shooting rampage at an Orange County hair salon.

Defense lawyers want Goethals to take death off the table for Dekraai, arguing that repeated failures by sheriff’s authorities to reveal records related to informants show the agency can’t be trusted to turn over evidence favoring their client.

The California attorney general’s office says there’s no indication authorities have evidence that would assist Dekraai in the limited scope of a penalty phase hearing and that the former tugboat operator can still get a fair trial.

The ruling comes amid an uproar over the use of jailhouse informants in this Southern California county. The U.S. Department of Justice and state Attorney General’s office are each investigating the county’s practices and prosecutors have seen at least four murder cases upended by the scandal.

Dekraai has pleaded guilty to killing his hairstylist ex-wife Michelle Fournier before turning his gun on her co-workers and others at the salon where she worked in Seal Beach. He was arrested minutes after the rampage that left eight dead and one wounded.

Dekraai’s lawyer Scott Sanders began asking questions about the use of jailhouse informants after noticing the same snitch had chatted up Dekraai and another one of his clients. Authorities can use informants but can’t have them deliberately elicit information from defendants once they are represented by lawyers.

After finding sheriff’s authorities lied or withheld snitch-related information, Goethals yanked the district attorney’s office off Dekraai’s case in 2015. He also ordered authorities to release jailhouse records. Documents have been released bit by bit.

“The concealment has gone on forever,” Sanders said during closing arguments last week. “When people don’t tell the truth, we really have no sense of where it stops.”

Deputy Attorney General Michael T. Murphy said misconduct may have occurred in the case but Dekraai needs to be punished for his crimes. He said the government holds no documents that will prove relevant to penalty hearings focused on the killings and Dekraai’s comments immediately after his arrest.

“The defense has failed to show that any actions of the government in the past have eliminated the possibility of getting a fair penalty trial,” Murphy told the court.

Orange County sheriff’s officials declined to comment before the ruling.

Goethals has said he will not impose punitive measures on authorities but rather seek to determine whether a remedy is required to ensure justice is served.

Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center in Washington, said cases where prosecutors are barred from pursuing capital punishment are rare and any decision by Goethals will likely be appealed.

“This case is notable and is being watched because of the severity of the offense, but it is also notable and being watched because of the unparalleled nature of the government misconduct,” he said.

