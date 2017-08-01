501.5
Iran complains to UN over new US sanctions against Tehran

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 8:40 am 08/01/2017 08:40am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has complained to the U.N. Security Council over the latest U.S. sanctions imposed on Tehran.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency says Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani announced the complaint on Tuesday, though it’s unclear what Iran expects the United Nations would do.

The move came after the U.S. Senate approved sanctions on Friday against Iran for launching a satellite-carrying rocket into space.

The U.S. legislation imposes mandatory penalties on people involved in Iran’s ballistic missile program and anyone who does business with them. It would also apply terrorism sanctions to Iran’s prestigious Revolutionary Guard and enforce an arms embargo. It now goes to President Donald Trump for signing.

Iran has said the U.S. legislation amounts to a “hostile” breach of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

