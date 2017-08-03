Investigation reopened into fatal Chicago police shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — The agency that investigates Chicago police misconduct says it’s reopening its investigation into a 2014 fatal shooting involving an officer.

Independent Police Review Authority spokeswoman Mia Sissac said Thursday the agency will re-examine the death of 19-year-old Roshad McIntosh.

Sissac says the decision was made after receiving a request from the family and examining the original investigation. She says IPRA determined in October 2015 that the shooting a year earlier was within department policy.

McIntosh’s family is suing, saying he wasn’t armed when police chased and shot him. The Chicago Police Department has said an officer chased McIntosh and shot him after he pulled out a weapon, pointed it at the officer and refused to drop it.

In a statement, the police department said it was aware of the reopened investigation and will cooperate.

