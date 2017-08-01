501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Indianapolis contractor revived after…

Indianapolis contractor revived after lightning strike

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 6:53 pm 08/01/2017 06:53pm
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a school police officer and a rescue crew have revived a man after a lightning strike left him without a pulse.

Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith (ryt) says the man was among three contractors paving a parking lot at Park Tudor School on the north side of Indianapolis who sought shelter from a storm under a tree about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

She says a lightning strike knocked all three men to the ground, and the one nearest the strike went into cardiac arrest.

Reith says school Officer William Hagy began CPR and shocked him once with an external defibrillator, and rescue crews shocked him twice more, regaining a pulse 12 minutes after their arrival.

Reith says all three men were hospitalized. Their names weren’t released.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?