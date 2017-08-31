501.5
Houston’s flood zone, by boat: Guinea pigs, guns and despair

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 2:03 pm 08/31/2017 02:03pm
Mike Stamps stands in his home in the Kingwood Greens Subdivision flooded from the San Jacinto River due to Tropical Storm Harvey, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Kingwood, Texas. Stamps was there to retrieve his two cats , who had to be left behind, as he was evacuated on a jet ski Tuesday. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

KINGWOOD, Texas (AP) — In the northeast Houston community of Kingwood, residents risked floodwaters from the storm Harvey to grab pets, medicine, guns and other personal items from their devastated homes. And many did so by boat.

The ghosts of normal daily life lined the street: Radio Shack, Wing Stop, Whataburger, the bank, a library. All were underwater with cars in their parking lots. Many trunks were open, filled with household items that never made it out.

A boat took residents down flooded roads to homes and businesses. Some wanted to check on property or grab belongings; others had left medication behind in chaotic evacuations.

One resident became emotional after seeing his smelly, flooded, abandoned apartment. He carried a trash bag filled with his things. His voice cracked as he said: “Where do we go from here?”

