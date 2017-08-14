501.5
Holocaust memorial vandalized for second time this summer

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 8:40 pm 08/14/2017 08:40pm
A passerby, left, and a law enforcement official, right, stand near broken glass at the New England Holocaust Memorial on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Boston. Police say a person is in custody for allegedly vandalizing the memorial. It's the second time the memorial has been damaged this summer. Police say the suspect smashed a glass panel Monday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been vandalized for the second time this summer.

Police say someone smashed a glass panel on the memorial on Monday. A suspect was taken into custody.

It’s the second time the memorial has been damaged in the past few months.

In June, police say James Isaac used a rock to shatter a roughly 9-foot-tall (3-meter-tall) glass panel on one of the memorial’s six 54-foot-high (16-meter-high) towers. Isaac has pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges.

The six glass towers are lit internally and etched with millions of numbers that represent tattoos on the arms of many Jews sent to Nazi death camps.

The repaired memorial was rededicated in July.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh says he’s “saddened to see such a despicable action.”

