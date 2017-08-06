501.5
New Orleans floods as downpour overwhelms city pump stations

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 4:03 pm 08/06/2017 04:03pm
This Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 photo shows a woman carrying an infant through floodwaters as two boys tag along in Metairie, La. (Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Parts of New Orleans flooded after a heavy weekend rainfall that officials said overwhelmed the city’s pump stations.

NOLA.com reports city officials said Sunday that some neighborhoods saw between 8 and 10 inches (20 and 25 centimeters) of rain over a few hours Saturday. That was too much for the Sewerage & Water Board’s 24 pump stations to cope with even though all were operating.

Deputy Mayor Ryan Berni told reporters the city has no immediate plans to request an emergency declaration from the state, but that could change as the city collects more information on flood damage.

City homeland security director Aaron Miller says that with more heavy rain predicted for Monday afternoon, the city’s pumping capacity could be overwhelmed again.

