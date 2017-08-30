501.5
Harvey repeats devastation back ashore in Texas, Louisiana

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 5:01 pm 08/30/2017 05:01pm
Volunteers help a woman after she was rescued by boat from her home in Beaumont, Texas, in the aftermath of Harvey on Wednesday Aug. 30, 2017. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Flash flooding inundated homes and overwhelmed first-responders as residents along the Texas-Louisiana border felt the wrath of Harvey’s second landfall.

Police in Beaumont, Texas, were recruiting people with boats Wednesday to help check neighborhoods for anyone needing to be rescued. Police said many were not calling 911. Instead, they were reaching out for help on social media, causing more chaos.

Twenty-five miles west in Orange, Texas, Anna McKay said she tried calling 911, but no one answered. Neighbors helped bring her and 12 other people who had sought refuge at her home to dry ground. They gathered at a Baptist church where parishioners planned to cook food to offer comfort.

Harvey rolled ashore again Wednesday as a tropical storm after making landfall last week as a hurricane.

