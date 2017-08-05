501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Gunfire caused destructive blaze…

Gunfire caused destructive blaze near California’s Yosemite

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 5:28 pm 08/05/2017 05:28pm
Share

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — Fire investigators say gunfire caused a wildfire near Yosemite National Park that destroyed 131 structures, including 63 homes, last month.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Friday that a gun fired on public lands caused the wildfire that burned 127 square miles (331 square kilometers) on July 16.

The fire, which prompted evacuations in several areas including the town of Mariposa, destroyed 63 homes and 67 other buildings.

CalFire is offering a $2,000 reward for information about the person responsible for starting the fire.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?