Grand jury declines to indict officer who fatally shot man

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict an officer for the fatal shooting of a man who was holding a woman by the neck outside a home in northeast Ohio and refused to let her go.

Stark County’s prosecutor said in a statement Friday that the grand jury voted Thursday not to indict the officer in the May 24 fatal shooting of Hayden Stutz.

Canton’s police chief has said Stutz told officers several times that he had a pistol and didn’t care what happened. Police said the 24-year-old man moved like he was going to hurt the woman before the officer shot him. No gun was found.

Court records said Stutz was due in court on a disorderly conduct charge the day he was shot.

