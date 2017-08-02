Grand Canyon National Park searches for missing Texas woman

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities were searching Wednesday for a Texas woman who was reported missing at the Grand Canyon while on a trip to visit several of the country’s national parks.

Grand Canyon National Park officials say 38-year-old Sarah Beadle of Fort Worth had reservations to stay at Phantom Ranch on Tuesday but didn’t arrive.

They say she was hiking down the South Kaibab Trail and her backpack was found near the junction of the South Kaibab Trail and the River Trail.

Park officials say Beadle was hiking with two children — ages 10 and 11 — who are safe and accounted for.

They say Beadle is an experienced backpacker and hiker who last hiked at the Grand Canyon in 2002.

“She was on a trip with the kids visiting national parks, but I don’t have all the details,” said Beadle’s older brother Charles Lawrence Springer, of the Baton Rouge area in Louisiana. “I know they had gone to Yellowstone (National Park) as well.”

Springer declined to confirm any personal details about his sister.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.