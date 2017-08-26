Georgia investigating officer-involved shooting

WOODVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy has shot and killed a man following a traffic stop and foot chase.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it happened Friday in Woodville. The agency says preliminary information indicates the deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Charles David Robinson.

Robinson then ran from the scene and the deputy, whose name was not released, pursued him on foot.

An altercation between the two occurred and during the fight, the deputy shot Robinson.

Authorities say Robinson was transported to St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI says the deputy was treated at an Athens hospital for unspecified injuries and released.

