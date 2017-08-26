501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Georgia investigating officer-involved shooting

Georgia investigating officer-involved shooting

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 1:55 pm 08/26/2017 01:55pm
Share

WOODVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy has shot and killed a man following a traffic stop and foot chase.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it happened Friday in Woodville. The agency says preliminary information indicates the deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 47-year-old Charles David Robinson.

Robinson then ran from the scene and the deputy, whose name was not released, pursued him on foot.

An altercation between the two occurred and during the fight, the deputy shot Robinson.

Authorities say Robinson was transported to St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI says the deputy was treated at an Athens hospital for unspecified injuries and released.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?