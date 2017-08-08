501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Friend charged after Illinois…

Friend charged after Illinois teen girl’s mom shot to death

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 3:56 pm 08/08/2017 03:56pm
Share

STERLING, Ill. (AP) — Charges have been filed against a 15-year-old northern Illinois girl accused of helping conceal her friend’s killing of her mother.

The (Sterling) Daily Gazette reports the teen made her initial court appearance Tuesday on charges of arson and concealing a homicidal death. The girl was helping her 15-year-old friend, who is charged with first-degree murder among other counts, in the death of her 53-year-old mother, Peggy S. Schroeder of Morrison.

Police say Schroeder’s body was found in a burning home July 8 in the city about 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of Chicago. Authorities say Schroeder’s 15-year-old daughter shot her in the head and tried to conceal the body by setting the house on fire.

The attorney for the daughter’s friend didn’t immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

Both girls are in custody. They are scheduled to return to court Aug. 29.

___

Information from: The Daily Gazette, http://www.saukvalley.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?