Former US prosecutor charged with stalking ex-girlfriend

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 11:39 am 08/03/2017 11:39am
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A former federal prosecutor in Georgia faces a felony charge of stalking an ex-girlfriend.

The Daily Report says court documents show that Richard S. Thompson is charged with aggravated stalking and was released on bond Monday. He was required to check into a psychiatric hospital for treatment, complete a 24-week family violence intervention program and post a $10,000 bond.

Thompson served as U.S. attorney for Georgia’s Southern District from 2001 to 2004. He resigned after authorities determined he had abused his authority.

The newspaper reports Thompson is accused of aggressively harassing and following a former girlfriend after their April 2016 breakup. Her lawyer says Thompson violated numerous protective orders obtained by the woman.

Thompson’s attorney, Robert Crowe, did not immediately return a phone call Thursday seeking comment.

