501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Former North Alabama student…

Former North Alabama student sues over alleged sex assault

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 2:42 pm 08/11/2017 02:42pm
Share

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A former University of North Alabama student is suing the school, saying officials mishandled complaints about an alleged sexual assault by a one-time professor and took steps to cover it up.

The woman is identified only as Jane Doe in the federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The university says it will vigorously fight the lawsuit.

The case involves an alleged assault by a former North Alabama marketing professor. The educator’s name is in the lawsuit, but The Associated Press isn’t identifying him because criminal charges weren’t filed.

The lawsuit alleges the man assaulted the student during a class-related trip with other students to Orlando, Florida, in 2015.

The suit contends a university administrator later told the woman to stay off campus, but the professor was allowed to continue teaching.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?