Former North Alabama student sues over alleged sex assault

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A former University of North Alabama student is suing the school, saying officials mishandled complaints about an alleged sexual assault by a one-time professor and took steps to cover it up.

The woman is identified only as Jane Doe in the federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The university says it will vigorously fight the lawsuit.

The case involves an alleged assault by a former North Alabama marketing professor. The educator’s name is in the lawsuit, but The Associated Press isn’t identifying him because criminal charges weren’t filed.

The lawsuit alleges the man assaulted the student during a class-related trip with other students to Orlando, Florida, in 2015.

The suit contends a university administrator later told the woman to stay off campus, but the professor was allowed to continue teaching.

