Ford Explorer fumes have police departments worried

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 1:02 pm 08/03/2017 01:02pm
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A growing number of police departments across the country are taking action over concerns that carbon monoxide fumes from Ford Explorer patrol vehicles are seeping inside the SUVs, potentially sickening officers.

Vermont State Police and several other departments in the Northeast are inspecting their fleets or have installed carbon monoxide monitors in the vehicles. At least two departments in Texas have gone further, pulling their entire fleets Ford Explorers off the road.

The actions come as police in Massachusetts confirmed that an officer who passed out behind the wheel of his cruiser and crashed had tested positive for exposure to carbon monoxide.

Ford Motor Co. has responded by promising to repair the vehicles as it continues to investigate the cause of the problem.

