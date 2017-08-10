501.5
Florida university suspends fraternity amid rape allegations

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 8:00 am 08/10/2017 08:00am
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida university has suspended a fraternity after a woman said she was raped during a party.

Officials at the University of Central Florida sent letters to Alpha Tau Omega, accusing the fraternity of lying after the woman reported the rape to police last month. It’s unclear whether she’s a student.

An Aug. 23 hearing is scheduled to determine whether the suspension stands.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the letters state the fraternity withheld information or provided false, misleading, incomplete or incorrect information to university workers or police. The school also accused the fraternity of violations including disruptive conduct and underage drinking.

It’s the third time in five years the fraternity has been suspended.

Police on Monday arrested 23-year-old Alexander Emilio Garces on a sexual battery charge. An attorney isn’t listed.

