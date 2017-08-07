501.5
Florida sinkhole forces condemnation of 7th home

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 1:17 pm 08/07/2017 01:17pm
LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials have condemned a seventh home due to a massive sinkhole.

Authorities in Pasco County, a suburban area north of Tampa, said in a news release Monday that the additional home was being condemned. This follows two on Sunday and two on Friday, and two other homes destroyed when the sinkhole opened.

The sinkhole opened July 14. It now stretches about 260 feet (79 meters) at its widest point.

Contractors have been working to clean debris from the sinkhole. Work temporarily halted on Friday after large chunks of its edge crumbled inward.

