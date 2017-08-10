501.5
Fire in NYC building kills 1, seriously injures another

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 7:40 am 08/10/2017 07:40am
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City fire officials are investigating a blaze that killed one person and seriously injured another.

WNBC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2vQUozw ) the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a four-story building in Brooklyn. Crews pulled two people from the Crown Heights brownstone as they worked to contain the flames.

Authorities say an 81-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her neighbor, a 49-year-old woman, suffered burns to her hand and was taken to a hospital. The television station reports she is expected to recover.

According to firefighters, the fire was extinguished about 2 a.m.

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

