501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Feds: Fishermen must slow…

Feds: Fishermen must slow down red hake fishing until April

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 12:18 am 08/09/2017 12:18am
Share

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal fishing regulators are scaling back the pace at which fishermen can catch red hake, an important food fish on the East Coast.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it is reducing the amount of northern red hake that commercial fishermen can possess from 3,000 to 400 pounds per trip.

The agency says the new rules are in effect through April 30, 2018. It says the cutback is required because of the pace at which fishermen have run through their quota so far this year.

Fishermen have brought red hake to shore from Maine to Virginia in recent years. Most of the fish came to land in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York in 2015.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?