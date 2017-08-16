501.5
Federal agent in NYC hurt in accidental flash grenade blast

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 3:13 pm 08/16/2017 03:13pm
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal agent was hospitalized for a hand injury after a flash grenade accidentally discharged at a federal building in New York City.

The FBI said in a statement that the diversion device went off at about 1 p.m. Wednesday in an underground garage in Manhattan.

Officials say there was no threat to public safety. They say the agent is in stable condition.

The building houses the FBI’s New York City headquarters, an immigration court and other government offices.

