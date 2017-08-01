501.5
Family of Kansas Jewish site shootings settles gun lawsuit

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 9:39 pm 08/01/2017 09:39pm
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The family of two people fatally shot outside the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, Kansas, has settled a lawsuit with Walmart over one of the guns used in the shooting.

The Kansas City Star reports the settlement’s terms between Walmart and the family of William Corporon and his grandson, Reat Underwood, are confidential.

The two were killed in April 2014 by F. Glenn Miller Jr., who was trying to kill Jews. He also killed Terri LaManno at a nearby care center. None of the victims was Jewish.

The lawsuit contends at least one Walmart employee was present when another man bought the shotgun used to kill Corporon and Underwood at a Walmart in Republic, Missouri. Miller could not buy a gun because he was a felon.

A similar lawsuit filed by LaManno’s family is pending.

