Family of bullied girl to sue school district over suicide

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 1:10 pm 08/01/2017 01:10pm
Dianne, center, and Seth Grossman, right, parents of Mallory Grossman, look as their attorney, Bruce Nagel, holds up a cell phone during a news conference in Roseland, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. The New Jersey mother is suing her late daughter's school district because she says they didn't do enough to stop cyber bullying against her daughter that led the 12-year-old to kill herself. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.

An attorney for the family of Mallory Grossman said Tuesday that he’s filing a notice of intent to sue the Rockaway Township school district for negligence.

Grossman took her own life in June after what her family says was months of bullying by several of her classmates.

Attorney Bruce Nagel says Grossman’s parents pleaded with school officials but “nothing was done.”

Messages left for the school district’s attorney and superintendent seeking comment weren’t immediately returned Tuesday.

