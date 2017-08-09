Facebook video shows driver pointing gun at another motorist

LANCASTER, Texas (AP) — Images posted to Facebook have helped police in Texas arrest a man they say pointed a gun at another driver on an interstate.

Victoria Best tells WFAA-TV she was driving on Interstate 35 to her workplace in Dallas on Friday when the car in front of her started repeatedly braking. Best says she recorded video of the man on her phone as she passed him. It was only later when she was reviewing the recording that she noticed the man was pointing a handgun at her.

KDFW-TV reports police in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster used the online images to arrest Joseph Sida on Tuesday.

He’s charged with deadly conduct. Police say Sida told them he pointed the gun in self-defense.

Online jail records don’t indicate Sida has an attorney.

