501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Ex-officer who punched valet…

Ex-officer who punched valet parker charged with battery

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 5:27 pm 08/03/2017 05:27pm
Share

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former police officer who punched a Florida parking valet and knocked him out is being charged with misdemeanor battery.

Court records posted Thursday show 37-year-old John Kiernan is being charged for the punch he threw to the jaw of Rodolfo Rodriguez outside a Fort Lauderdale hotel on July 25.

Security video shows Rodriguez with his hands in his pockets, but Kiernan told police he felt threatened. Prosecutors declined comment Thursday, saying Kiernan has not been served with the warrant.

Kiernan’s attorney, Guy Fronstin, did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment.

Kiernan is a former Georgia police officer. He now owns a New Smyrna Beach, Florida, gun store.

Officials at the Ocean Sky Hotel & Resort had criticized police for not arresting Kiernan at the scene.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Ocean City restaurants

Going to the beach? Here are a few restaurant recommendations.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?