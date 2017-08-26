501.5
ESPN: Ex-Auburn softball player alleges sexual harassment

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 7:56 pm 08/26/2017 07:56pm
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A former Auburn softball player has filed a Title IX sexual discrimination complaint alleging sexual harassment by the coaching staff.

ESPN.com reports that Alexa Nemeth filed the complaint May 31, four days after the Tigers’ season ended. The report cited a 14-page letter from Milwaukee attorney Martin Greenberg sent in July to university President Steven Leath, Auburn athletic director Jay Jacobs and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

Nemeth’s complaint says then-Auburn coach Clint Myers “knowingly let his son Corey Myers have relations and pursue relations with multiple members of the team.”

Clint Myers announced his retirement Wednesday. Corey Myers resigned as an assistant coach in March.

In a statement, Auburn says it doesn’t publicly discuss personnel matters but that it followed appropriate NCAA and Southeastern Conference regulations regarding the softball program.

