501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Escaped inmates spotted at…

Escaped inmates spotted at Oklahoma convenience store

By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 10:47 am 08/24/2017 10:47am
Share

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) — Investigators say two inmates who escaped after overpowering prison transport officers in northwest Oklahoma have been spotted at a convenience store more than 130 miles (209 kilometers) away.

The Major County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that the men were seen on surveillance video Wednesday at a Quik Trip along Interstate 44 in the Tulsa suburb of Sapulpa.

The office says the two were driving a semitrailer reported stolen in the Oklahoma City suburb of El Reno.

Authorities say 32-year-old Andrew Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp escaped after stealing the transport van Tuesday morning. The van was later found with an empty gun holster inside. Authorities say the inmates may be armed.

Authorities say Foy was being taken to Wyoming and Walp to Kansas, both to face charges for nonviolent offenses.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?