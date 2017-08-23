501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Education Department announces college…

Education Department announces college prep grants

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 7:39 pm 08/23/2017 07:39pm
Share

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education is awarding a second round of funding for programs that help low-income students aspire to attend college. The awards announced this week go to programs whose applications were initially rejected because of formatting errors such as not being double-spaced or using the wrong font.

Members of Congress on Wednesday confirmed five-year grants to Wittenberg in Ohio, the University of Maine at Presque Isle, Columbia University in New York, and the University of Montana, along with Illinois Central College and Kankakee Community College in Illinois. Other still-unannounced grants were also awarded.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos initially said she would not reconsider the Upward Bound applications if they used the wrong font or were incorrectly spaced.

Program administrators decried the bureaucracy. A quarter of U.S. senators asked that programs be allowed to submit corrected applications.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?