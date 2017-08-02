Eastern League

501.5
By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 10:01 pm 08/02/2017 10:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 72 35 .673
Binghamton (Mets) 60 45 .571 11
Reading (Phillies) 57 49 .538 14½
Portland (Red Sox) 50 56 .472 21½
Hartford (Rockies) 48 59 .449 24
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 44 65 .404 29
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 58 51 .532
Altoona (Pirates) 56 52 .519
Erie (Tigers) 55 54 .505 3
Akron (Indians) 52 54 .491
Richmond (Giants) 46 61 .430 11
Harrisburg (Nationals) 45 62 .421 12

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire 4, Bowie 3

Trenton at Binghamton, ppd.

Erie 2, Altoona 0

Richmond at Portland, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford 10, Akron 5

Thursday’s Games

Richmond at Portland, 12 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 12:05 p.m.

Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Bowie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Altoona at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Portland, 7 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

