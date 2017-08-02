Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 72 35 .673 — Binghamton (Mets) 60 45 .571 11 Reading (Phillies) 57 49 .538 14½ Portland (Red Sox) 50 56 .472 21½ Hartford (Rockies) 48 59 .449 24 New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 44 65 .404 29 Western Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Orioles) 58 51 .532 — Altoona (Pirates) 56 52 .519 1½ Erie (Tigers) 55 54 .505 3 Akron (Indians) 52 54 .491 4½ Richmond (Giants) 46 61 .430 11 Harrisburg (Nationals) 45 62 .421 12

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire 4, Bowie 3

Trenton at Binghamton, ppd.

Erie 2, Altoona 0

Richmond at Portland, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford 10, Akron 5

Thursday’s Games

Richmond at Portland, 12 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 12:05 p.m.

Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Bowie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Altoona at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Portland, 7 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

