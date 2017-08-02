Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|72
|35
|.673
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|60
|45
|.571
|11
|Reading (Phillies)
|57
|49
|.538
|14½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|50
|56
|.472
|21½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|48
|59
|.449
|24
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|44
|65
|.404
|29
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|58
|51
|.532
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|56
|51
|.523
|1
|Erie (Tigers)
|54
|54
|.500
|3½
|Akron (Indians)
|52
|54
|.491
|4½
|Richmond (Giants)
|46
|61
|.430
|11
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|45
|62
|.421
|12
___
New Hampshire 4, Bowie 3
Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Portland, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Portland, 12 p.m.
Hartford at Akron, 12:05 p.m.
Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Bowie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Portland, 7 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.