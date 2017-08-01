Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 72 34 .679 — Binghamton (Mets) 59 45 .567 12 Reading (Phillies) 57 48 .543 14½ Portland (Red Sox) 49 56 .467 22½ Hartford (Rockies) 48 58 .453 24 New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 43 64 .402 29½ Western Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Orioles) 57 50 .533 — Altoona (Pirates) 55 51 .519 1½ Erie (Tigers) 54 53 .505 3 Akron (Indians) 51 54 .486 5 Richmond (Giants) 46 60 .434 10½ Harrisburg (Nationals) 44 62 .415 12½

Tuesday’s Games

Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Portland, 7 p.m.

Bowie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m.

Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Portland, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Richmond at Portland, 12 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 12:05 p.m.

Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Bowie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

