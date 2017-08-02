501.5
Durkan takes early lead in primary to replace Seattle mayor

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 3:47 am 08/02/2017 03:47am
One man drops a ballot in a voting box as another waits as voters cast ballots to start choosing a new mayor, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Seattle. Voters were choosing from a field of 21 mayoral candidates and the top two vote-getters will advance to a November election. Ballots in the all-mail election had to be postmarked or dropped in ballot boxes by Tuesday and the finalists may not be known for several days if the race is close. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Early returns in Seattle’s primary election show former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan leading in a crowded race to replace Mayor Ed Murray.

Seattle voters were narrowing the field of 21 mayoral candidates down to two who will run against each other in a November election. Durkan had captured 31.6 percent of the first votes tallied by Tuesday evening in the all mail-in election.

Urban planner Cary Moon and attorney Nikkita Oliver were vying for second place with 15.6 percent and 13.9 percent, respectively. Followed by former state Rep. Jessyn Farrell with 11.8 percent, state Sen. Bob Hasegawa with 8.6 percent and former Mayor Mike McGinn with 7.2 percent.

Ballots will continue to be counted over the next several days.

Incumbent Mayor Ed Murray in May dropped his re-election bid following sex abuse allegations.

Topics:
2016 Election News Government News Latest News National News
