Durkan takes early lead in primary to replace Seattle mayor

SEATTLE (AP) — Early returns in Seattle’s primary election show former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan leading in a crowded race to replace Mayor Ed Murray.

Seattle voters were narrowing the field of 21 mayoral candidates down to two who will run against each other in a November election. Durkan had captured 31.6 percent of the first votes tallied by Tuesday evening in the all mail-in election.

Urban planner Cary Moon and attorney Nikkita Oliver were vying for second place with 15.6 percent and 13.9 percent, respectively. Followed by former state Rep. Jessyn Farrell with 11.8 percent, state Sen. Bob Hasegawa with 8.6 percent and former Mayor Mike McGinn with 7.2 percent.

Ballots will continue to be counted over the next several days.

Incumbent Mayor Ed Murray in May dropped his re-election bid following sex abuse allegations.

