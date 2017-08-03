501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » 'Dukes of Hazzard' star…

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star faces indecent assault, drug charges

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 11:32 am 08/03/2017 11:32am
Share
FILE - In this June 15, 2008 file photo, actor Tom Wopat arrives at the 62nd Annual Tony Awards in New York. Wopat, 65, who played Luke Duke in the 1980s television show "The Dukes of Hazzard," is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Waltham, Mass., District Court. on indecent assault and battery, and drug charges. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, file)

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — The actor who played Luke Duke in the 1980s television show “The Dukes of Hazzard” is facing indecent assault and battery and drug charges in Massachusetts.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office says 65-year-old Tom Wopat is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Waltham District Court.

Waltham police said they could not immediately release details on what led to the charges.

An attorney wasn’t listed for him.

Wopat was scheduled to appear in a production of “42nd Street” at the Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, which is based in Waltham.

The performance’s opening night is Thursday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Ocean City restaurants

Going to the beach? Here are a few restaurant recommendations.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?