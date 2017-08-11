501.5
Police: Log in fatal high school mishap weighed 400 pounds

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 8:40 pm 08/11/2017 08:40pm
A sign points to Sachem East High School in Farmingville, N.Y. where police say log fell on a teenage football player's head, killing him, Thursday Aug. 10, 2017. Joshua Mileto, 16, was participating in a pre-season drill with a group of high school football players, carrying a large log overhead for a workout, when the wood fell on his head. The 11th-grader was taken from the school to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (AP Photo/Frank Eltman)

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say the log that killed a Long Island high school football player weighed about 400 pounds (181 kilograms).

Joshua Mileto was killed when the 10-foot (3-meter) log he and other teammates at Sachem (SAY’-chehm) East High School were carrying during a training exercise struck him in the head.

The accident happened Thursday during a preseason conditioning camp at the school.

A funeral Mass for the 16-year-old 11th grader will be held Tuesday.

A fundraising effort for the Mileto family is getting an overwhelming community response.

A GoFundMe page set up by friends in the Farmingville community raised over $45,000 by Friday evening.

The high school canceled football practice Monday and Tuesday due to MIleto’s wake and funeral.

