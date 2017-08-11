Police: Log in fatal high school mishap weighed 400 pounds

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say the log that killed a Long Island high school football player weighed about 400 pounds (181 kilograms).

Joshua Mileto was killed when the 10-foot (3-meter) log he and other teammates at Sachem (SAY’-chehm) East High School were carrying during a training exercise struck him in the head.

The accident happened Thursday during a preseason conditioning camp at the school.

A funeral Mass for the 16-year-old 11th grader will be held Tuesday.

A fundraising effort for the Mileto family is getting an overwhelming community response.

A GoFundMe page set up by friends in the Farmingville community raised over $45,000 by Friday evening.

The high school canceled football practice Monday and Tuesday due to MIleto’s wake and funeral.

