Police: Log in fatal high school mishap weighed 400 pounds

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say the log that killed a Long Island high school football player weighed about 400 pounds (181 kilograms).
Joshua Mileto was killed when the 10-foot (3-meter) log he and other teammates at Sachem (SAY’-chehm) East High School were carrying during a training exercise struck him in the head.
The accident happened Thursday during a preseason conditioning camp at the school.
A funeral Mass for the 16-year-old 11th grader will be held Tuesday.
A fundraising effort for the Mileto family is getting an overwhelming community response.
A GoFundMe page set up by friends in the Farmingville community raised over $45,000 by Friday evening.
The high school canceled football practice Monday and Tuesday due to MIleto’s wake and funeral.
