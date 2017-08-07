Director says bombed mosque doesn’t have security cameras

501.5
By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 1:08 pm 08/07/2017 01:08pm
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The executive director of a Minnesota mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn’t have outside security cameras.

Mohamed Omar, of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, told The Associated Press on Monday that his community doesn’t have the money for security cameras. He also says they didn’t receive any threats before Saturday morning’s attack or claims of responsibility afterward.

Nobody was hurt in the explosion, which happened just before morning prayers. The blast damaged the imam’s office across the hall from the worship space.

Officials say witnesses saw someone throw something from a truck or van before the blast and saw a vehicle speed away afterward.

The FBI hasn’t said if it has arrested anyone or if it is pursuing any suspects. An FBI spokesman didn’t reply to a call Monday seeking further information.

