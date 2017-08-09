501.5
Delta jet blows tire, passengers taken off plane in Atlanta

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 9:43 am 08/09/2017 09:43am
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a blown tire on a Delta Air Lines jet prompted passengers to be removed from the aircraft on a runway at Atlanta’s airport.

Airport spokesman Reese McCranie tells The Associated Press that no injuries were reported in the Wednesday morning incident.

McCranie said the jet remained on the runway about an hour later as it awaited repairs or towing.

Representatives of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines did not immediately return a message seeking more details.

Topics:
Latest News National News
