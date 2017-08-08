Delaware man lands huge catfish, shatters state record

501.5
By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 3:57 pm 08/08/2017 03:57pm
In this photo provided by Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Jordan Chelton, of Harrington, Del., poses with his state-record 36 lb., 3.2 oz blue catfish in Seaford, Del. State officials said Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, that Chelton caught the fish on June 20, 2017, in the upper Nanticoke River near Seaford, Del., on 12-pound test line with a chunk of Atlantic menhaden. The fish was 38 and a half inches long and had a girth of 27 and a half inches. (Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control via AP)

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — A man has set a new Delaware state fishing record by landing a 36-pound, 3.2-ounce blue catfish.

Delaware fish and wildlife officials said Tuesday that Jordan Chelton of Harrington caught the fish on June 20 in the upper Nanticoke River in southwestern Delaware on a 12-pound test line with a chunk of Atlantic menhaden.

The fish was 38½ inches long and had a girth of 27½ inches.

The record catch was initially confirmed by a fish and wildlife police officer and verified at a Seaford tackle shop.

The previous state catfish record holder was Gavin Spicer, who caught a 25-pound, 5.6-ounce blue catfish from the Nanticoke just two months earlier.

