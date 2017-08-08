Delaware man lands huge catfish, shatters state record

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — A man has set a new Delaware state fishing record by landing a 36-pound, 3.2-ounce blue catfish.

Delaware fish and wildlife officials said Tuesday that Jordan Chelton of Harrington caught the fish on June 20 in the upper Nanticoke River in southwestern Delaware on a 12-pound test line with a chunk of Atlantic menhaden.

The fish was 38½ inches long and had a girth of 27½ inches.

The record catch was initially confirmed by a fish and wildlife police officer and verified at a Seaford tackle shop.

The previous state catfish record holder was Gavin Spicer, who caught a 25-pound, 5.6-ounce blue catfish from the Nanticoke just two months earlier.

