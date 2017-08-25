501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Dad of scalded boy…

Dad of scalded boy found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 3:16 pm 08/25/2017 03:16pm
Share

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The father of a 4-year-old Ohio boy who died after the boy’s stepmother put him in a scalding bath has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in his third trial.

A Warren County jury on Friday also found Robert Ritchie guilty on a child endangering charge.

Prosecutors say the Franklin man failed to get medical treatment that could have saved Austin Cooper’s life in March 2016. The defense argued Ritchie’s wife covered up her crime. She pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

A message seeking comment was left at Ritchie’s attorney’s office.

Ritchie’s earlier trials ended in mistrials. Jurors couldn’t reach a verdict in his first trial in December. His second trial was declared a mistrial after Ritchie got sick in court.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?