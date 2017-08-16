501.5
Cops: Man passed out with heroin said he was headed to jail

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 11:49 am 08/16/2017 11:49am
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Police say a Vermont man found passed out in his car with heroin told officers he had been on his way to jail.

Eric Patton pleaded not guilty Monday to heroin possession in court in Rutland. The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2uOZoBE ) the 31-year-old Patton, of Huntington, had been sentenced in July to serve four days in jail for lying to police. He was serving the sentence on weekends.

Police say they found Patton in a McDonald’s parking lot late Friday, where he told officers he had been on his way to jail but his car battery died. Police say Patton turned over heroin to them.

Patton was released after posting bail Monday.

A listed phone number for Patton could not be found.

